Dr Meaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5vk.jpg
2005-12-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c79a2879-32b3-420a-947a-da199e99a1b4
Dr Meaker Performances & Interviews
Dr Meaker Tracks
Sort by
Fighter (Unreal Remix) (S.P.Y. VIP)
Dr Meaker
Fighter (Unreal Remix) (S.P.Y. VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Fighter (Unreal Remix) (S.P.Y. VIP)
Last played on
Right Back (Break Remix) (feat. Sian Evans)
Dr Meaker
Right Back (Break Remix) (feat. Sian Evans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023ksns.jpglink
Right Back (Break Remix) (feat. Sian Evans)
Last played on
Right Back (12" Mix)
Dr Meaker
Right Back (12" Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Right Back (12" Mix)
Last played on
Remedy (Dr Meaker and Serum remix) (feat. Romaine Smith)
Dr Meaker
Remedy (Dr Meaker and Serum remix) (feat. Romaine Smith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Remedy (Dr Meaker and Serum remix) (feat. Romaine Smith)
Last played on
Remedy (Serum & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Romaine Smith)
Dr Meaker
Remedy (Serum & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Romaine Smith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Remedy (Serum & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Romaine Smith)
Last played on
Deep In My Heart (DJ Marky & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Lorna King)
Dr Meaker
Deep In My Heart (DJ Marky & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Lorna King)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Deep In My Heart (DJ Marky & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Lorna King)
Last played on
Deep In My Heart (DJ Marky & Dr. Meaker Remix)
Dr Meaker
Deep In My Heart (DJ Marky & Dr. Meaker Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Double Bass (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2009)
Dr Meaker
Double Bass (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Summer Stepping (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2009)
Dr Meaker
Summer Stepping (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Moving And Grooving (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2009)
Dr Meaker
Moving And Grooving (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Freaks (Amsterdam VIP)
Dr Meaker
Freaks (Amsterdam VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Freaks (Amsterdam VIP)
Last played on
Wanna Feel Love (Klax REMIX)
Dr Meaker
Wanna Feel Love (Klax REMIX)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Wanna Feel Love (Klax REMIX)
Last played on
Dirt & Soul (feat. Laurent John & Celestine)
Dr Meaker
Dirt & Soul (feat. Laurent John & Celestine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Glastonbury
Dr Meaker
Glastonbury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Glastonbury
Fear (feat. Celestine)
Dr Meaker
Fear (feat. Celestine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Freaks (feat. Cappo D & Sharlene Hector)
Dr Meaker
Freaks (feat. Cappo D & Sharlene Hector)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Deep In My Heart (feat. Lorna King)
Dr Meaker
Deep In My Heart (feat. Lorna King)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Wanna Feel Love (DJ TARGET VIP) (feat. Yolanda)
Dr Meaker
Wanna Feel Love (DJ TARGET VIP) (feat. Yolanda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Wanna Feel Love (DJ TARGET VIP) (feat. Yolanda)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Wanna Feel Love (MistaJam VIP)
Dr Meaker
Wanna Feel Love (MistaJam VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Wanna Feel Love (MistaJam VIP)
Last played on
Wanna Feel Love (feat. Yolanda)
Dr Meaker
Wanna Feel Love (feat. Yolanda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Wanna Feel Love (feat. Yolanda)
Last played on
Wanna Feel Love (Instrumental)
Dr Meaker
Wanna Feel Love (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Wanna Feel Love (Instrumental)
Performer
Last played on
Remedy (feat. Romaine Smith)
Dr Meaker
Remedy (feat. Romaine Smith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vk.jpglink
Remedy (feat. Romaine Smith)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Right Back (feat. Sian Evans)
Dr Meaker
Right Back (feat. Sian Evans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023ksns.jpglink
Right Back (feat. Sian Evans)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Dr Meaker
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
Dr Meaker
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
5
Apr
2019
Dr Meaker
Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, UK
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Dr Meaker
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e29rbp
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-11-23T03:06:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013tfcg.jpg
23
Nov
2012
Live Lounge: Dr Meaker
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Dr Meaker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist