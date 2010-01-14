Yanis Sahraoui better known by his stage name Sliimy, pronounced the French way, to rhyme with "Jimmy", (born 16 September 1988) is a French pop musician of Moroccan-Algerian descent who in 2009 released the album Paint Your Face, which reached number 2 in the French charts.

In spring 2015, he returned under his real name Yanis with his new single Hypnotized.