The BirdsUK 60's rhythm and blues band. Formed 1964. Disbanded 1967
The Birds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c79741ec-7626-485e-bc29-d264f7110874
The Birds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Birds were an English rhythm and blues band, formed in 1964 in London. They recorded fewer than a dozen songs and released only four singles.
Starting out with a hard R&B sound, they later began infusing it with Motown-style vocal harmonies. The best known former member of The Birds is Ronnie Wood, who went on to join the Jeff Beck Group, The Creation, Faces and later The Rolling Stones.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Birds Tracks
Sort by
You're On My Mind
The Birds
You're On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're On My Mind
Last played on
Leaving Here
The Birds
Leaving Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaving Here
Last played on
No Good Without You Baby
The Birds
No Good Without You Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Good Without You Baby
Last played on
Say Those Magic Words
The Birds
Say Those Magic Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Dont Love Me
The Birds
You Dont Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Dont Love Me
Last played on
You Don't Love Me (You Don't Care)
The Birds
You Don't Love Me (You Don't Care)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Love Me (You Don't Care)
Last played on
The Birds Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist