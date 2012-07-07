Tenore di Bitti "Mialinu Pira" is an Italian ensemble formed in 1995, specialized in the Sardinian cantu a tenore. The Cantu a tenore is a style of polyphonic folk singing characteristic of the Barbagia region of the island, even though some other Sardinian sub-regions bear examples of such tradition. The a cantu a tenore was proclaimed by the UNESCO “Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage” in 2005.