Super Deluxe started in 1995 in Seattle, following in the footsteps of The Posies and The Goo Goo Dolls, soon becoming a fixture in the northwest music scene. The band consisted of Lead Vocalist and Guitarist, Braden Blake, Backup Vocalist and Lead Guitarist, John Kirsch, Bassist, Jake Nesheim and Drummer, Chris Lockwood.

Warner’s ‘Revolution’ label signed the band, releasing their first album Famous to critical acclaim. The first single, "She Came On" was named 'power pop record of the year' by Melody Maker, and was featured in the movie, Kingpin, during a bowling scene. The band also released their Christmas EP, Electric Holiday that same year, with one of their most popular tracks, "All I Wanted Was a Skateboard", being featured on the Home Alone 3 Soundtrack during an intro to one of the characters.

Rolling Stone called Super Deluxe "equal parts Cheap Trick, Big Star and Redd Kross."[citation needed] The band toured in support of Famous and its follow-up, Via Satellite, which was released in 1997. Super Deluxe decided to take a break from the music scene until 2001. Bassist, Jake Nesheim had to leave the band, due to some personal issues which he had to deal with and move out of Seattle. It wasn't the end of Super Deluxe as they impacted the music scene again with new found new bassist, David M. Roberts. They took a break for a few years to finish some recording with various artists.