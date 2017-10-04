Tintern AbbeyFormed 1967. Disbanded 1968
Tintern Abbey
Tintern Abbey Biography (Wikipedia)
Tintern Abbey were a British psychedelic rock band that were formed in late 1966 and professionally active between 1967 and 1968. The band are best remembered for their single "Vacuum Cleaner," which has been included on several compilation albums over the years.
Tintern Abbey Tracks
Beeside
Vacuum Cleaner
How Do I Feel Today
