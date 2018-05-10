Zoë StraubBorn 1 December 1996
Zoë Straub
1996-12-01
Zoë Straub Biography (Wikipedia)
Zoë Straub (, born 1 December 1996), known professionally as Zoë, stylized as ZOË, is an Austrian singer, songwriter and actress. She represented Austria with the song "Loin d'ici" in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 and placed thirteenth in the grand final.
Zoë Straub Tracks
Who We Are (feat. Jenifer Brening)
Jessika
Who We Are (feat. Jenifer Brening)
Who We Are (feat. Jenifer Brening)
Loin d'ici
ZOË, Christof Straub & Zoë Straub
Loin d'ici
Loin d'ici
