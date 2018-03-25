Karen LovelyBorn 23 November 1959
Karen Lovely
1959-11-23
Karen Lovely Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Patricia Lovely (born November 23, 1959) is an American electric blues singer and songwriter. Lovely has released three albums to date, with her most recent being Ten Miles of Bad Road (2015). She was a nominee at the 2016 Blues Music Awards as "Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year".
Lovely is known for her "passionate, driven performances", and her "powerfully sultry" voice.
