Sinéad O’Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Shuhada' Davitt (born Sinéad Marie Bernadette O'Connor, 8 December 1966) is an Irish singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album The Lion and the Cobra. As Sinéad O'Connor, she achieved worldwide success in 1990 with a new arrangement of Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U".
Since then, while maintaining her singing career, she has occasionally encountered controversy, partly due to her statements and gestures—such as her ordination as a priest despite being a woman with a Roman Catholic background—and her strongly expressed views on organised religion, women's rights, war, and child abuse. In addition to her ten solo albums, her work includes many singles, songs for films, collaborations with many other artists, and appearances at charity fundraising concerts.
In 2017, O'Connor said that she had changed her legal name to Magda Davitt. On converting to Islam in 2018, she changed it again to Shuhada' Davitt.
Sinéad O'Connor: Black Boys on Mopeds
Sinead O'Connor: Something Beautiful
Sinéad O'Connor: If You Had a Vineyard
Sinéad O'Connor sings Hosanna Filio David
Sinead O'Connor - Interview
Sinead O'Connor - Tracks Of My Years
Sinead O'Connor chats to Steve Wright
