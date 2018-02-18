Cleo BrownBorn 8 December 1909. Died 15 April 1995
Cleo Brown
Cleopatra Brown (December 8, 1907 or 1909 – April 15, 1995), known as Cleo Brown, C. Patra Brown or Cleo Patra Brown, was an American blues and jazz vocalist and pianist. She was the first woman instrumentalist to receive the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship.
Lookie Lookie Here Comes Cookie
Cleo Brown
Lookie Lookie Here Comes Cookie
Lookie Lookie Here Comes Cookie
You Take The East, Take The West, Take The North, I'll Take The South
Cleo Brown
You Take The East, Take The West, Take The North, I'll Take The South
Breaking In A Pair Of Shoes
Cleo Brown
Breaking In A Pair Of Shoes
Breaking In A Pair Of Shoes
Lookie Lookie Lookie
Cleo Brown
Lookie Lookie Lookie
Lookie Lookie Lookie
Pelican Stomp
Cleo Brown
Pelican Stomp
Pelican Stomp
Ill Take The South
Cleo Brown
Ill Take The South
Ill Take The South
When Hollywood Goes Black And Tan
Cleo Brown
When Hollywood Goes Black And Tan
Boogie Woogie
Cleo Brown
Boogie Woogie
Boogie Woogie
Love In The First Degree
Cleo Brown
Love In The First Degree
Love In The First Degree
Here Comes Cookie
Cleo Brown
Here Comes Cookie
Here Comes Cookie
