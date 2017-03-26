Steve OsborneProducer. Born 1963
Steve Osborne
1963
Steve Osborne Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen John "Steve" Osborne (born 1963) is a British record producer, living in Bath, England. He has worked with a wide variety of musicians, including A-ha, New Order, Elbow, U2, Happy Mondays, Placebo, Gregory Porter, Doves, KT Tunstall, Vanessa Carlton, Simple Minds, etc.
Steve Osborne Tracks
Sonatina op. 54 No. 2 (4th mvt.) Allegro
Nikolai Girshevich Kapustin
Etude Tableau
Sergei Rachmaninov
Etudes Tableaux Op 33 No 2
Sergei Rachmaninov
Impromptus D. 935
Franz Schubert
Moment Musical in A flat D 780 No 6
Franz Schubert & Steve Osborne
Intermezzo op.117 no.1
Johannes Brahms
