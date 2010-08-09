Georges BoulangerRomani-Romanian violonist, conductor, composer. Born 18 April 1893. Died 3 June 1958
Georges Boulanger Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Boulanger, stage name of George Pantazi (18 April 1893 – 3 June 1958) was a Romanian violinist, conductor and composer.
Avant de Mourir
