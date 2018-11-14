DaedelusUS electronic musician. Born 31 October 1977
Daedelus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqswv.jpg
1977-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c787a7a5-e143-4ba6-86df-fab2354dcd44
Daedelus Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Darlington (born Alfred Weisberg-Roberts, October 31, 1977), better known by his stage name Daedelus, is a producer based in Los Angeles, California. He is a part of the groups The Long Lost and Adventure Time. He is affiliated with the internet radio station Dublab.
Daedelus Performances & Interviews
Daedelus Tracks
Order Of The Golden Dawn
Daedelus
Order Of The Golden Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Order Of The Golden Dawn
Last played on
Hours Minutes Seconds (Beat Invitational Version)
Daedelus
Hours Minutes Seconds (Beat Invitational Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
I'm String Struck
Daedelus
I'm String Struck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
I'm String Struck
Last played on
Pirouette (feat. Daedelus)
Wylie Cable
Pirouette (feat. Daedelus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Pirouette (feat. Daedelus)
Performer
Last played on
A Metallick Taste (feat. Jonah Levine Collective)
Daedelus
A Metallick Taste (feat. Jonah Levine Collective)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
A Metallick Taste (feat. Jonah Levine Collective)
Featured Artist
Last played on
ID
Daedelus
ID
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
ID
Last played on
In Tatters (feat. Kelela)
Daedelus
In Tatters (feat. Kelela)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
In Tatters (feat. Kelela)
Last played on
Drum Battle
Kneebody
Drum Battle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Drum Battle
Last played on
Minotaur (feat. zeroh)
Daedelus
Minotaur (feat. zeroh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Minotaur (feat. zeroh)
Last played on
Special Re:Quest
Daedelus
Special Re:Quest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Special Re:Quest
Last played on
Busy Signal
Prefuse 73
Busy Signal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0y8.jpglink
Busy Signal
Last played on
Sevastopol (Radius Remix)
Daedelus
Sevastopol (Radius Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Sevastopol (Radius Remix)
Last played on
Tsars and Hussars
Daedelus
Tsars and Hussars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Tsars and Hussars
Last played on
The Victory Of The Echo Over The Voice
Daedelus
The Victory Of The Echo Over The Voice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
The Victory Of The Echo Over The Voice
Last played on
Penny Loafers ft. Inara George
Daedelus
Penny Loafers ft. Inara George
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Paradiddle
Daedelus
Paradiddle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Paradiddle
Last played on
Tailor Made (feat. Milosh)
Daedelus
Tailor Made (feat. Milosh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Tailor Made (feat. Milosh)
Last played on
Fin De Siecle
Daedelus
Fin De Siecle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Fin De Siecle
Last played on
Flying Sail (feat. Computer Jay)
Daedelus
Flying Sail (feat. Computer Jay)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Fair Weather Friends
Daedelus
Fair Weather Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Fair Weather Friends
Last played on
Vous Etes Stereo (Om Unit Remix)
Daedelus
Vous Etes Stereo (Om Unit Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Vous Etes Stereo (Om Unit Remix)
Last played on
The Open Hand Avows
Daedelus
The Open Hand Avows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
The Open Hand Avows
Last played on
Tailor-Made
Daedelus
Tailor-Made
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Tailor-Made
Last played on
Overwhelmed (feat. Bilal) (Star Slinger remix)
Daedelus
Overwhelmed (feat. Bilal) (Star Slinger remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Slowercase D - Ninja Tunes
Daedelus
Slowercase D - Ninja Tunes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Slowercase D - Ninja Tunes
Last played on
Tailor-Made (Tokimonsta Remix)
Daedelus
Tailor-Made (Tokimonsta Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Tailor-Made (Tokimonsta Remix)
Last played on
Tailor-Made (Floating Points Remix)
Daedelus
Tailor-Made (Floating Points Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
Tailor-Made (Floating Points Remix)
Last played on
Tailor-Made (Tokimonsta Instrumental) - Ninja Tunes
Daedelus
Tailor-Made (Tokimonsta Instrumental) - Ninja Tunes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswv.jpglink
