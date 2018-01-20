Bob ZurkeBorn 17 January 1912. Died 16 February 1944
Bob Zurke
1912-01-17
Bob Zurke Biography
Bob Zurke (January 7, 1912 – February 16, 1944) was a significant American jazz pianist, arranger, composer and briefly a bandleader during the Swing Era.
Bob Zurke Tracks
Hobson Street Blues
Nickel Nabber Blues
