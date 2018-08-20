Saito Kinen Orchestra
The Saito Kinen Orchestra is an orchestra formed annually during the Saito Kinen Festival Matsumoto held every August and September in Matsumoto city, Nagano, Japan. The orchestra is managed by the Saito Kinen Foundation.
Serenade for Strings in E major, Op 22 (3rd mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Divertimento for Strings (1st mvt)
Béla Bartók
Serenade For String Orchestra (Op 22) In E Major, 1st Movement: Moderato
Saito Kinen Orchestra
A String Around Autumn
Toru Takemitsu
Requiem
Toru Takemitsu
Family Tree. Musical Verses for Young People
Toru Takemitsu
An Alpine Symphony
Richard Strauss
Requiem for string orchestra
Toru Takemitsu
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion, BWV.244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Divertimento for string orchestra (Sz.113), 3rd movement; Allegro assai
Béla Bartók
Italian Serenade arr for strings
Hugo Wolf
L'enfant et les sortileges (Deux robinets coulent dans un reservoir)
Maurice Ravel
Sheherazade (L'indifferent)
Maurice Ravel
L' Enfant Et Les Sortileges - Fantasie Lyrique In 1 Act (extract)
Maurice Ravel
Les mamelles de Tirésias (Act 1, Sc 2-5)
Francis Poulenc
Les Mamelles De Tiresias - Opera-Bouffe
Francis Poulenc
Concerto for Orchestra - third movement
Béla Bartók
Eine Aplensinfonie, Op. 64
Richard Strauss
Proms 1990: Prom 25
