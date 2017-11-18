A.B. CrentsilBorn 1943
A.B. Crentsil
1943
Alfred Benjamin "A. B." Crentsil (born 1943) is a Ghanaian musician. He is one of the "big three" of contemporary Ghanaian vocalists. Crentsil has won numerous Ghanaian music awards, including the Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, a special honour bestowed upon a musician with 15–20 years of continuous music experience.
