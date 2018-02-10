Yann Ghiro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c780226d-4871-4dbe-80bf-c8a589209226
Yann Ghiro Tracks
Sort by
Eolas nan Ribheid (The Wisdom of the Reeds)
William Sweeney
Eolas nan Ribheid (The Wisdom of the Reeds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zx0ls.jpglink
Eolas nan Ribheid (The Wisdom of the Reeds)
Last played on
Elgar: Pleading, Op 48 (version for clarinet and orchestra)
Edward Elgar
Elgar: Pleading, Op 48 (version for clarinet and orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Elgar: Pleading, Op 48 (version for clarinet and orchestra)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Hear and Now: Scottish Inspirations
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehdv2m
Glasgow City Halls
2017-12-09T03:10:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03j6rqn.jpg
9
Dec
2017
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Hear and Now: Scottish Inspirations
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SSO 2013-14 Season: Mozart, Bruch & Tchaikovsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev4hzc
Town Hall, Ayr
2014-02-07T03:10:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qj7rs.jpg
7
Feb
2014
BBC SSO 2013-14 Season: Mozart, Bruch & Tchaikovsky
19:30
Town Hall, Ayr
Back to artist