Chuck Leavell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-04-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c77c62d3-f025-429c-bcae-91e83dd3f516
Chuck Leavell Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Alfred Leavell (born April 28, 1952) is an American musician. A member of The Allman Brothers Band throughout their commercial zenith in the 1970s, he subsequently became a founding member of the jazz rock ensemble Sea Level. He has served as the principal touring keyboardist and de facto musical director of The Rolling Stones since 1982. As a session musician, Leavell has performed on every Rolling Stones studio album released during his tenure with the exception of Bridges to Babylon (1997). He has also toured and recorded with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, David Gilmour, Gov't Mule and John Mayer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chuck Leavell Performances & Interviews
Chuck Leavell Tracks
Sort by
The House That Built Me
Richard Bennett
The House That Built Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zbzlm.jpglink
The House That Built Me
Last played on
That's The Way That The World Goes 'Round
Richard Bennett
That's The Way That The World Goes 'Round
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zbzlm.jpglink
That's The Way That The World Goes 'Round
Last played on
Naptown Blues
Chuck Leavell
Naptown Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naptown Blues
Last played on
Blue and Lonesome
Matt Clifford
Blue and Lonesome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxj.jpglink
Blue and Lonesome
Last played on
Jessica
Chuck Leavell
Jessica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jessica
Last played on
Evening Train
Chuck Leavell
Evening Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evening Train
Last played on
Wish Me Well
Chuck Leavell
Wish Me Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wish Me Well
Last played on
Playlists featuring Chuck Leavell
Chuck Leavell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist