Sheep on DrugsFormed 1990
Sheep on Drugs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c77c5485-ec29-44ba-8b89-376c1af87137
Sheep on Drugs Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheep on Drugs are a British techno/Industrial music group, formed by Duncan X (a.k.a. King Duncan) (vocals) and Lee Fraser (a.k.a. Dead Lee) (guitar/keyboards) and currently composed of Fraser and Johnny Borden (vocals/keyboards).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sheep on Drugs Tracks
Sort by
Motorbike
Sheep on Drugs
Motorbike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motorbike
Last played on
Sheep on Drugs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist