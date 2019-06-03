Luke Robert Laird (born May 4, 1978 in Hartstown, Pennsylvania) is an American country music songwriter and producer. He has written over 20 #1 Billboard singles, including Carrie Underwood’s "So Small", "Temporary Home", and "Undo It"; Blake Shelton’s "Gonna"; Sara Evans’ "A Little Bit Stronger"; Rodney Atkins’s "Take a Back Road"; Eric Church’s "Drink in My Hand", "Give Me Back My Hometown", and "Talladega"; Little Big Town's "Pontoon"; Luke Bryan's "I See You" and "Fast"; Thomas Rhett's "T-Shirt"; Kenny Chesney's "American Kids"; Lady Antebellum's "Downtown"; and Jon Pardi's "Head Over Boots." He has also written and produced songs for Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Kacey Musgraves, Toby Keith, Ne-Yo, John Legend, Darius Rucker, and many others.