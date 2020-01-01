DaveDutch chanson singer (sings in French). Born 4 May 1944
Dave is the stage name of Wouter Otto Levenbach (born 4 May 1944 in Amsterdam), a Francophone singer from the Netherlands who had a string of number one hits in France in the 1970s.
