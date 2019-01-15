The Boothill Foot Tappers were a British folk/skiffle/bluegrass band, that was formed in the early 1980s and associated with the folk music revival in the United Kingdom.

They were featured in the Ben Elton-presented show South of Watford on London Weekend Television in 1984, as part of the emerging British roots movement based in London, along with other acts including the Pogues.

On 28 January 2011, the band reunited (minus the deceased Kevin Walsh) for a performance at the London venue, the 100 Club.