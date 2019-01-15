The Boothill Foot-Tappers
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Boothill Foot Tappers were a British folk/skiffle/bluegrass band, that was formed in the early 1980s and associated with the folk music revival in the United Kingdom.
They were featured in the Ben Elton-presented show South of Watford on London Weekend Television in 1984, as part of the emerging British roots movement based in London, along with other acts including the Pogues.
On 28 January 2011, the band reunited (minus the deceased Kevin Walsh) for a performance at the London venue, the 100 Club.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
I Ain't Broke - BBC Session 24/03/1984
The Boothill Foot-Tappers
I Ain't Broke - BBC Session 24/03/1984
I Ain't Broke - BBC Session 24/03/1984
Long White Robe - BBC Session 24/03/1984
The Boothill Foot-Tappers
Long White Robe - BBC Session 24/03/1984
Long White Robe - BBC Session 24/03/1984
Get Your Feet Out Of My Shoes
The Boothill Foot-Tappers
Get Your Feet Out Of My Shoes
Get Your Feet Out Of My Shoes
Coloured Aristocracy (Radio 1 Session, 10 mar 1985)
The Boothill Foot-Tappers
Coloured Aristocracy (Radio 1 Session, 10 mar 1985)
Learning How To Dance (Radio 1 Session, 10 mar 1985)
The Boothill Foot-Tappers
Learning How To Dance (Radio 1 Session, 10 mar 1985)
How's Jack (Part 1) (Radio 1 Session, 10 mar 1985)
The Boothill Foot-Tappers
How's Jack (Part 1) (Radio 1 Session, 10 mar 1985)
Sunday Evening (Radio 1 Session, 10 mar 1985)
The Boothill Foot-Tappers
Sunday Evening (Radio 1 Session, 10 mar 1985)
jealousy
The Boothill Foot-Tappers
jealousy
jealousy
