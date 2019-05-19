Rose FalconBorn 2 May 1984
Rose Falcon (born May 2, 1984) is an American singer/songwriter. Falcon's songs have been recorded by Faith Hill, Lady Antebellum, Day of Fire, Eric Paslay and Jessie James. Falcon has also written and performed songs which are included in the soundtracks of Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Master of Disguise, Raising Helen, Dawson's Creek, Hart of Dixie and Inspector Gadget 2 and have also been used in ad campaigns for Verizon Wireless, JC Penney, The Build a Bear Workshop, and Estée Lauder.
Falcon is currently signed to Spirit Music Group out of Nashville, TN.
