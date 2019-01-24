Silver SunFormed 1995
Silver Sun
1995
Silver Sun Biography (Wikipedia)
Silver Sun are a British power pop band, who formed in 1995 in Camden, London. They released their self-titled debut album in 1997, and after two major label releases that saw moderate success, the band released two further albums independently. Their sound is a combination of harder-edged alternative rock and classic power pop, with an emphasis on multi-layered vocal harmonies.
Golden Skin
Silver Sun
Golden Skin
Golden Skin
Lava
Silver Sun
Lava
Lava
I'll See You Around
Silver Sun
I'll See You Around
I'll See You Around
Too Much Too Little Too Late
Silver Sun
Too Much Too Little Too Late
Too Much Too Little Too Late
There Will Never Be Another Me
Silver Sun
There Will Never Be Another Me
There Will Never Be Another Me
Too much Too Little
Silver Sun
Too much Too Little
Too much Too Little
