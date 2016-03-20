20th Century Steel BandFormed 1975. Disbanded 1977
20th Century Steel Band
1975
20th Century Steel Band Tracks
Heaven & Hell
Heaven & Hell
Number One (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1975)
Number One (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1975)
Heaven & Hell (Mele Edit)
Heaven & Hell (Mele Edit)
Heaven And Hell (Mele Edit)
Heaven And Hell (Mele Edit)
Endless Vibrations (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1975)
Endless Vibrations (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1975)
Love's Theme (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1975)
Love's Theme (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1975)
Heaven And Hell Is On Earth (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1975)
Heaven And Hell Is On Earth (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1975)
Papa Was A Rolling Stone (feat. Om Unit & 20th Century Steel Band)
Papa Was A Rolling Stone (feat. Om Unit & 20th Century Steel Band)
