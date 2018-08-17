Patrick SweanyBorn April 1974
Patrick Sweany
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c76d78a8-7639-4258-a150-375633dcf581
Patrick Sweany Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Sweany (born April 26, 1974) is an American blues-rock musician from Massillon, Ohio, United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Patrick Sweany Tracks
Sort by
Country Loving
Patrick Sweany
Country Loving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Loving
Last played on
First Of The Week
Patrick Sweany
First Of The Week
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First Of The Week
Last played on
Tiger Pride
Patrick Sweany
Tiger Pride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger Pride
Last played on
Here To Stay (Rock & Roll)
Patrick Sweany
Here To Stay (Rock & Roll)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here To Stay (Rock & Roll)
Last played on
Working For You
Patrick Sweany
Working For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Working For You
Last played on
Terrible Years
Patrick Sweany
Terrible Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Terrible Years
Last played on
Bus Station
Patrick Sweany
Bus Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bus Station
Last played on
It's Spiritual
Patrick Sweany
It's Spiritual
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Spiritual
Last played on
Patrick Sweany Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist