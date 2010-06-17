Someone Still Loves You Boris YeltsinFormed 1999
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin
1999
Biography (Wikipedia)
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin (SSLYBY) is an indie pop band from Springfield, Missouri. They are named after Boris Yeltsin, the first President of Russia after the breakup of the Soviet Union. Their first full-length album, Broom, was independently released in 2005. They are now signed with Polyvinyl Record Co.
Sink, Let It Sway
Sink, Let It Sway
Sink, Let It Sway
Modern Mystery
Modern Mystery
Modern Mystery
