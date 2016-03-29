Tuff Darts was an American punk rock band. They were one of the first bands to establish an audience at CBGB. They reached their greatest fame in the mid-late 1970s with such songs as "Slash", "(Your Love Is Like) Nuclear Waste" and their biggest hit single, "All For The Love of Rock and Roll." The band appeared at popular New York City clubs like Max's Kansas City and CBGB and featured Robert Gordon (vocals), Jeff Salen (guitar), Bobby Butani (guitar), John DeSalvo (bass), and Jim Morrison (drums). This was the original band that was on the "Live at CBGB's" compilation record in 1976. After parting ways with Gordon, the band found new lead singer Tommy Frenzy (Frenesi). In 1978 the group released their self-titled debut album Tuff Darts!, on Sire Records, produced by Bob Clearmountain and Tony Bongiovi, shortly before disbanding.

Tuff Darts reunited in 2002 to play a gig upon the release of Tuff Darts! on compact disc (CD). They subsequently played several additional shows and recorded one more album, 2007's You Can't Keep A Good Band Down. It was released only in Japan.