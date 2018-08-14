Kate DimblebySinger songwriter. Born 1973
Kate Dimbleby
1973
Kate Dimbleby Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate Dimbleby (born 1973) is an English cabaret singer and songwriter.
Kate Dimbleby Tracks
Whatever (6 Music Session, 6 May 2017)
Kate Dimbleby
Kate Dimbleby
Whatever (6 Music Session, 6 May 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Things (6 Music Session, 6 May 2017)
Kate Dimbleby
Kate Dimbleby
These Things (6 Music Session, 6 May 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Can Be Easy (6 Music Session, 6 May 2017)
Kate Dimbleby
Kate Dimbleby
Love Can Be Easy (6 Music Session, 6 May 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Limbo (6 Music Session, 6 May 2017)
Kate Dimbleby
Kate Dimbleby
Limbo (6 Music Session, 6 May 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Limbo (6 Music Session, 6 May 2017)
Love Can be Easy [SESSION]
Kate Dimbleby
Love Can be Easy [SESSION]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Can be Easy [SESSION]
Last played on
Musical Boxes
Kate Dimbleby
Musical Boxes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Musical Boxes
Last played on
Harder Than You Think
Kate Dimbleby
Harder Than You Think
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Can Be Easy
Kate Dimbleby
Love Can Be Easy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Limbo
Kate Dimbleby
Limbo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Limbo
Last played on
At Our Best
Kate Dimbleby
At Our Best
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At Our Best
Last played on
Life Is
Kate Dimbleby
Life Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Is
Last played on
I Love Being Here With You
The Geoff Eales Trio
I Love Being Here With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love Being Here With You
Last played on
Happy
Kate Dimbleby
Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy
Last played on
Whatever
Kate Dimbleby
Whatever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whatever
Last played on
Mythical Kings And Iguanas
Dory Previn
Dory Previn
Mythical Kings And Iguanas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvb.jpglink
Mythical Kings And Iguanas
Last played on
Valley Of The Dolls
Kate Dimbleby
Valley Of The Dolls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valley Of The Dolls
Last played on
Flowers Never Bend With The Rainfall
Kate Dimbleby
Kate Dimbleby
Flowers Never Bend With The Rainfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flowers Never Bend With The Rainfall
Last played on
Twenty Mile Zone
Dory Previn
Twenty Mile Zone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvb.jpglink
Twenty Mile Zone
Last played on
My Daddy in the Attic
Dory Previn
My Daddy in the Attic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvb.jpglink
My Daddy in the Attic
Last played on
Doing It Together
Kate Dimbleby
Doing It Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doing It Together
Last played on
Beware of Young Girls
Kate Dimbleby
Beware of Young Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beware of Young Girls
Last played on
I'm A Woman
Kate Dimbleby
I'm A Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Woman
Last played on
