Joshua Mellody, better known by his stage name Zomboy, is an English dubstep music producer, songwriter, and DJ. Zomboy debuted in 2011 with the track "Organ Donor", which was released on Never Say Die Records' "Game Time EP". His debut EP was in top 5 of the Beatport dubstep charts for over 8 weeks. At the end of the year, his music and remixes were licensed to compilations on labels like Warner and Ministry of Sound.

In 2012, he released his second EP, "The Dead Symphonic EP". In March 2013, he released the single "Here to Stay" featuring Lady Chann on No Tomorrow Records. In September 2013, his "Reanimated EP" was released in two parts, of which Pt. 1 was released on Never Say Die Records & Pt. 2 on No Tomorrow Recordings. His debut album entitled 'The Outbreak' on Never Say Die Records was released in August 2014. 2016 saw the release of the Neon Grave EP, featuring four tracks; remixes of these tracks were released in an EP in early 2017.

2017 also saw the release of an EP entitled "Rott N' Roll Part 1" coinciding with a US tour; the remixes of this EP were released that November.