Johnny RichardsBorn 2 November 1911. Died 7 October 1968
Johnny Richards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c764a50b-8475-46fa-abb2-dd2d6810c214
Johnny Richards Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Richards (born Juan Manuel Cascales, November 2, 1911 – October 7, 1968) was a jazz arranger and composer. He was a pivotal arranger for some of the more adventurous performances by Stan Kenton's big band in the 1950s and early 1960, such as Cuban Fire! and Kenton's West Side Story.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Richards Tracks
Sort by
Turn Aboot
Johnny Richards
Turn Aboot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Aboot
Last played on
Movie Theme Song Medley
Harry Warren
Movie Theme Song Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
Movie Theme Song Medley
Last played on
On the Street Where You Live
Johnny Richards
On the Street Where You Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For All We Know
Johnny Richards
For All We Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Richards Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist