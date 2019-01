Johnny Richards (born Juan Manuel Cascales, November 2, 1911 – October 7, 1968) was a jazz arranger and composer. He was a pivotal arranger for some of the more adventurous performances by Stan Kenton's big band in the 1950s and early 1960, such as Cuban Fire! and Kenton's West Side Story.

