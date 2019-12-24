David RudmanBorn 1 June 1963
David Rudman
1963-06-01
David Rudman Biography (Wikipedia)
David Rudman (born June 1, 1963) is an American puppeteer, puppet builder, writer, director, and producer known for his involvement with the Muppets and Sesame Street.
David Rudman Tracks
It Feels Like Christmas (from "The Muppet Christmas Carol")
Paul Williams, Jerry Nelson, Louise Gold, Karen Prell, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Brian Henson, Mike Quinn, David Rudman & Frank Oz
It Feels Like Christmas (from "The Muppet Christmas Carol")
It Feels Like Christmas (from "The Muppet Christmas Carol")
