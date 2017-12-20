Jenn WasnerBorn 16 April 1986
Jenn Wasner Biography
Jenn Wasner (born April 16, 1986) is an American musician from Baltimore, Maryland. Wasner is best known as one of the founding members of the band Wye Oak, along with Andy Stack. They have performed on tour with notable bands such as The National and The Decemberists. Wasner has completed numerous other music projects as well, including a solo project entitled Flock of Dimes, and a collaboration called Dungeonesse with Jon Ehrens of White Life and Art Department.
Deerhoof
