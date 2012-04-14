ToyKorean project of You Hee-yeol. Formed 1994
Toy
1994
Toy Biography (Wikipedia)
Toy (Hangul: 토이; RR: Toyi) is a one-man project band of Korean pop singer-songwriter and pianist You Hee-yeol.
Motoring
