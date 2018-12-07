Vanessa‐MaeBorn 27 October 1978
Vanessa‐Mae
1978-10-27
Vanessa‐Mae Biography (Wikipedia)
Vanessa-Mae (陈美 Chén Měi) (born 27 October 1978) also called Vanessa-Mae Vanakorn Nicholson, is a British violinist with album sales reaching several million, having made her the wealthiest entertainer under 30 in the United Kingdom in 2006. She competed under the name Vanessa Vanakorn (her father's surname) for Thailand in alpine skiing at the 2014 Winter Olympics. She was initially banned from skiing because a qualifying race for her benefit was alleged to be corrupt, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport later nullified the ban, citing lack of evidence for her own wrongdoing or any manipulation.
Vanessa‐Mae Tracks
I Feel Love
Vanessa‐Mae
I Feel Love
I Feel Love
Last played on
Toccata And Fugue
Vanessa‐Mae
Toccata And Fugue
Toccata And Fugue
Last played on
Tango De Los Exilados
Vanessa‐Mae
Tango De Los Exilados
Tango De Los Exilados
Last played on
Storm
Vanessa‐Mae
Storm
Storm
Last played on
Sabre Dance
Aram Iljitsch Khachaturian & Vanessa‐Mae
Sabre Dance
Sabre Dance
Composer
Last played on
Violin Fantasy On Puccini's 'Turandot'
Vanessa‐Mae
Violin Fantasy On Puccini's 'Turandot'
Violin Fantasy On Puccini's 'Turandot'
Last played on
Raga's Dance
Vanessa‐Mae
Raga's Dance
Raga's Dance
Last played on
Sabre Dance
Vanessa‐Mae
Sabre Dance
Sabre Dance
Last played on
Havana Slide
Vanessa‐Mae
Havana Slide
Havana Slide
Performer
Last played on
Handel’s Minuet
Vanessa‐Mae
Handel’s Minuet
Handel’s Minuet
Last played on
Concerto in F minor RV.297, Op.8`4 (L'Inverno) for violin and orchestra (feat. Vanessa‐Mae)
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in F minor RV.297, Op.8`4 (L'Inverno) for violin and orchestra (feat. Vanessa‐Mae)
Red Hot
Vanessa‐Mae
Red Hot
Red Hot
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D major
Vanessa‐Mae
Violin Concerto in D major
Violin Concerto in D major
Last played on
