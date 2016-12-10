Magic Number
Magic Number
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c75c984b-fb5d-4531-ad35-177599e6de0f
Magic Number Tracks
Sort by
Coming Back to Me (feat. Angela Armstrong)
Magic Number
Coming Back to Me (feat. Angela Armstrong)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coming Back to Me (feat. Angela Armstrong)
Last played on
Like The First Time (feat. Magic Number)
Lay-Far
Like The First Time (feat. Magic Number)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like The First Time (feat. Magic Number)
Last played on
Song For Sophia
Magic Number
Song For Sophia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song For Sophia
Last played on
Shot In The Dark
Magic Number
Shot In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shot In The Dark
Last played on
Magic Number Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist