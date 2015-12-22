Zdeněk KroupaBorn 15 November 1921. Died 7 January 1999
Zdeněk Kroupa (15 November 1921 in Adamov – 7 January 1999 in Brno) was a Czech opera singer. His wife became lifelong soloist of the National Theatre in Mira Figarova.
Agnus Dei; Zevera (Hail Master! Christmas Mass)
