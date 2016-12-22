Burkhard DallwitzBorn 28 January 1959
1959-01-28
Burkhard von Dallwitz (born January, 28, 1959) is a German-born composer based in Melbourne, Australia. He was born near Frankfurt and began ten years of classical piano training at the age of eight. By thirteen he was writing songs and music, and from fifteen, Burkhard wrote, arranged and performed for various musical groups.
The Way Back - Closing Credits
Escape (The Way Back)
Reunion
