The Bellrays (also capitalized as The BellRays) are an American group that combines garage rock and punk with soul vocal styles. The band consists of Lisa Kekaula (vocals), Bob Vennum (guitar), Justin Andres (bass) and Stefan Litrownik (drums). The group, founded in the early 1990s in Riverside, California, prides itself on its independence. They have been with several independent labels, including Upper Cut, Poptones, Alternative Tentacles, Bittersweet, Shock, Cheap Lullaby, Vicious Circle, Anodyne.

"Zero PM" was featured in the video game Driv3r and "Revolution Get Down" in a commercial for the Nissan Xterra. "Revolution Get Down" was also used as a fade-to-commercial song during the 2006 NCAA Tournament in the George Mason-Florida semifinal on CBS Sports.