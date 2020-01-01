Harry HudsonSinger of “Yesterday’s Tomorrow Night”. Born 1995
Harry Hudson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c74d3af2-e854-4dbb-9da2-e55316914438
Harry Hudson Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Hudson (born June 2, 1993) is an American singer-songwriter of folk rock and pop music. His debut album is Yesterday's Tomorrow Night, released on Jay-Z's Roc Nation record label. The single "Yellow Lights" went Top 10 on Spotify's US Viral chart, and Hudson was named one of Pandora’s Artist to Watch 2018 on the music streaming service.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harry Hudson Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist