Jürgen JürgensBorn 5 October 1925. Died 4 August 1994
Jürgen Jürgens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1925-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c74c8892-0909-49e7-9e94-3522b8419934
Jürgen Jürgens Biography (Wikipedia)
Jürgen Jürgens (Frankfurt am Main 5 October 1925 - Hamburg, 4 August 1994) was a German choral conductor and academic teacher. In 1955 he founded the award-winning Monteverdi-Chor Hamburg with whom he recorded for Archiv Produktion, focussing on works of Claudio Monteverdi.
Later the choir became part of the Telefunken/Teldec Bach cantatas project with the Leonhardt-Consort.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jürgen Jürgens Tracks
Sort by
La Dafne - Act 1 scene 5 & scene 6
Marco da Gagliano
La Dafne - Act 1 scene 5 & scene 6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Dafne - Act 1 scene 5 & scene 6
Choir
Last played on
Zefiro torna (Scherzi musicali)
Claudio Monteverdi
Zefiro torna (Scherzi musicali)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Zefiro torna (Scherzi musicali)
Last played on
La Dafne
Marco da Gagliano
La Dafne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Dafne
Ensemble
Last played on
Claudio Monteverdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Last played on
Cantana No. 198 'Lass Furstin, lass noch einen Strahl'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantana No. 198 'Lass Furstin, lass noch einen Strahl'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantana No. 198 'Lass Furstin, lass noch einen Strahl'
Last played on
Vespers: Nigra sum
Jürgen Jürgens
Vespers: Nigra sum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Vespers: Nigra sum
Last played on
Back to artist