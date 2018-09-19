Jürgen Jürgens (Frankfurt am Main 5 October 1925 - Hamburg, 4 August 1994) was a German choral conductor and academic teacher. In 1955 he founded the award-winning Monteverdi-Chor Hamburg with whom he recorded for Archiv Produktion, focussing on works of Claudio Monteverdi.

Later the choir became part of the Telefunken/Teldec Bach cantatas project with the Leonhardt-Consort.