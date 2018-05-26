Eater were an early British punk rock band from North London who took their name from a Marc Bolan lyric.

In October 2001, the band’s second single, "Thinking of the USA" (originally released in June 1977), was included in Mojo magazine's list of the best punk rock singles of all time. In 1999, the track also appeared on the five-CD Universal Records box set 1-2-3-4 Punk & New Wave 1976-1979.

Their sound has been characterized as "run-of-the-mill dole queue punk rock" and "basic boy-ish punk rock".