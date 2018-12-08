D. WoodsUS singer Wanita Denise Woodgett. Born 6 July 1985
Wanita Denise Woodgett (born July 6, 1985), better known as by her nickname D. Woods, is an American singer, dancer, and actress. Woods is the founder and CEO of Woodgrane Entertainment, but best known for her efforts on MTV’s “Making The Band 3” as a finalist on season two.
Taste Of Love (Vladimir Cauchemar Edit) (feat. D. Woods)
TEPR
