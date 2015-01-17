Show Banga is a rapper and songwriter from San Francisco, California. Currently signed to EMPIRE Recordings, he was releasing singles as early as 2011 on HomeTeam Entertainment, and in 2013 he released the deluxe edition of his album Don't Stop Votin'. Show Banga's single "Milli," which was produced by Dave-O of The A-Team, was released in 2014. According to Rehab Online Magazine, "Show Banga arguably has one of the most rare [rap] flows in the Bay Area, with 'I Been That' being a contender for the rapper’s breakout cut. However, the bass-packed track 'Milli' is pretty damn hard." In April 2015, he released Mayor 4 Life on EMPIRE Recordings, with guest artists such as E-40, Kool John, Sage The Gemini, and P-Lo. Show Banga has performed at festivals such as SXSW, and was on to tour with Iamsu! in spring 2015. On August 12, 2016, he released his technical sophomore album, Showtime 2.