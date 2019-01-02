Marti PellowBorn 23 March 1965
Marti Pellow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br07n.jpg
1965-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7472c12-7bd1-4d61-8698-ceb2496f2c70
Marti Pellow Biography (Wikipedia)
Marti Pellow (born Mark McLachlan; 23 March 1965) is a Scottish singer. He was the lead singer of the Scottish pop group Wet Wet Wet from their formation in 1982 until their first split in 1997, and again from their reformation in 2004 to their second split in 2017. He has also recorded albums as a solo artist, and performed as an actor in musical theatre productions in both the West End and on Broadway.
Marti Pellow Performances & Interviews
Marti Pellow chats about an unusual 'breath' in the Wet Wet Wet song
You'll never hear Angel Eyes the same way again!
Marti Pellow joins Michael Ball to perform in the Musicians' Circle.
Marti Pellow Live Session
Marti chats to Patrick about his upcoming solo album 'Mysterious' and live the tour.
Marti Pellow: "Enough time has passed that I can look back and say "that's not a bad song we wrote there"!"
Marti Pellow Tracks
Tell Me It's Not True
Marti Pellow
Tell Me It's Not True
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Tell Me It's Not True
Last played on
Close To You
Marti Pellow
Close To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Close To You
Last played on
She's On My Mind
Marti Pellow
She's On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
She's On My Mind
Last played on
Let The Sun Walk You Home
Marti Pellow
Let The Sun Walk You Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Let The Sun Walk You Home
Last played on
Mysterious
Marti Pellow
Mysterious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zwrfs.jpglink
Mysterious
Last played on
Goodnight Girl (Radio 2 Session, 9 Jul 2017)
Marti Pellow
Goodnight Girl (Radio 2 Session, 9 Jul 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Connection (Radio 2 Session, 9 Jul 2017)
Marti Pellow
Connection (Radio 2 Session, 9 Jul 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Just Can't Turn Back Now
Marti Pellow
Just Can't Turn Back Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Just Can't Turn Back Now
Last played on
The Sound of My Breaking Heart
Marti Pellow
The Sound of My Breaking Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
The Sound of My Breaking Heart
Last played on
Three Wishes
Marti Pellow
Three Wishes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Three Wishes
Last played on
With You I'm Born Again
Lulu
Lulu
With You I'm Born Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjr.jpglink
With You I'm Born Again
Last played on
Goodnight Girl
Marti Pellow
Goodnight Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Goodnight Girl
Last played on
Still Standing
Marti Pellow
Still Standing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Still Standing
Last played on
Fire And Rain
Marti Pellow
Fire And Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Fire And Rain
Last played on
I Won't Send Roses
Marti Pellow
I Won't Send Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
I Won't Send Roses
Last played on
Luck Be A Lady
Marti Pellow
Luck Be A Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Luck Be A Lady
Last played on
Christmas
Marti Pellow
Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Christmas
Last played on
Don't Tell Her
Marti Pellow
Don’t Tell Her
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
Don’t Tell Her
Last played on
You Are So Beautiful
Marti Pellow
You Are So Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
You Are So Beautiful
Last played on
I'd Rather Leave While I'm In Love
Marti Pellow
I'd Rather Leave While I'm In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07n.jpglink
I'd Rather Leave While I'm In Love
Last played on
