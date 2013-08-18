James William Glaser (born December 16, 1936) is an American country music artist. He was born in Spalding, Nebraska. The brother of country singers Chuck and Tompall Glaser, he has performed as both a solo artist and alongside his two brothers in the group Tompall and the Glaser Brothers. His early career as a backup vocalist included a long stint with singer/songwriter Marty Robbins. Shortly before beginning his solo recording career he had two major hits as songwriter in 1964, the top 5 "What Does it Take" which was recorded by Skeeter Davis and the top 40 "Thanks A Lot For Tryin' Anyway" recorded by Liz Anderson and later covered in albums by Jan Howard and Connie Smith.

As a solo artist, Jim Glaser has recorded four studio albums, and has charted several singles on the Hot Country Songs charts, including the Number One hit "You're Gettin' to Me Again". Out of his three brothers, he was the only one to have a Number One hit. He was selected by the Academy of Country Music as Best New Male Vocalist in 1986.