Oscar BrandBorn 7 February 1920. Died 30 September 2016
Oscar Brand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920-02-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7418473-b85b-42a9-9512-1cddfb6eb3d8
Oscar Brand Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Brand (February 7, 1920 – September 30, 2016) was a Canadian-born American folk singer-songwriter and author. In his career, spanning 70 years, he composed at least 300 songs and released nearly 100 albums, among them Canadian and American patriotic songs. Brand's music ran the gamut from novelty songs to serious social commentary and spanned a number of genres. He also wrote a number of short stories.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oscar Brand Tracks
Sort by
Why Not The Best?
Oscar Brand
Why Not The Best?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Not The Best?
Last played on
Song of the Presidents
Oscar Brand
Song of the Presidents
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song of the Presidents
Last played on
Oscar Brand Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist