Trina & Tamara
Trina & Tamara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7417e39-a0a8-47a9-b51e-51c44b7153fb
Trina & Tamara Tracks
Sort by
What'd You Come Here For
Trina & Tamara
What'd You Come Here For
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What'd You Come Here For
Last played on
Settle For My Love
Trina & Tamara
Settle For My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Settle For My Love
Last played on
Trina & Tamara Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist