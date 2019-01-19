Seu Jorge (born June 8, 1970;) is a Brazilian musician, singer/songwriter and actor. Born Jorge Mário da Silva, he was raised in the city of Belford Roxo, near Rio de Janeiro. When he was 19, he became homeless and remained homeless for three years; nonetheless, his musical talent flourished when he was living in the streets and he became known in the favelas. He is considered by many a renewer of Brazilian pop samba. Seu Jorge cites samba schools and American soul singer Stevie Wonder as major musical influences. Jorge is also known for his film roles as Knockout Ned in the 2002 film City of God and as Pelé dos Santos in the 2004 film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. His musical work has received praise from many of his fellow musicians including Beck and David Bowie.