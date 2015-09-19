Brian SewellArt critic. Born 15 July 1931. Died 19 September 2015
Brian Sewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1931-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c73a3ea1-8848-4d8f-a647-e4d5dea65c35
Brian Sewell Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Alfred Christopher Bushell Sewell (15 July 1931 – 19 September 2015) was an English art critic and media personality. He wrote for the Evening Standard and was noted for his acerbic view of conceptual art and the Turner Prize. The Guardian described him as "Britain's most famous and controversial art critic", while the Standard called him the "nation’s best art critic".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Sewell Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist